“The Bold Type” alum Katie Stevens, 30, is a first-time mom!

On Monday, Katie announced that she welcomed a baby girl with her husband Paul DiGiovanni.

Along with posting a series of photos on Instagram, she revealed that their little one was born on February 23.

She gushed, “Our sweet Rome, we are so in love with you.”

In November, Stevens announced her pregnancy at the CMA Awards by debuting her baby bump.

She also posted more photos of her growing baby on Instagram. She wrote, “a photo bump.. i mean dump *some of life these last few months*.”

That same month, she showed some excitement for her family with Paul, writing, “I’m so thankful for the family I get to create with @paulblg ❤️ Thank you for loving me and winnie so fiercely. I cant wait to see how fiercely you love our little baby, and to see you become a father.”

In 2018, Stevens discussed having children while talking about her “Bold Type” character Jane, who had to think about starting a family earlier than she wanted, since she was carrying the BRCA gene. She told Elle magazine, “It was really vulnerable for me because I grew up with my mom and I have all of these wonderful memories and traditions of things that I did with my mom — things that, if I have a daughter someday, I would love to do. And Jane doesn’t have that.”