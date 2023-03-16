“Ginny & Georgia” star Brianne Howey, 33, has a bun in the oven!

On Thursday, Howey announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

She wrote on Instagram, “@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss.”

Brianne included a pic of herself with a visible baby bump!

After hearing the news, Howey’s co-star Sara Waisglass commented, “OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!”

Her co-star Jennifer Robertson wrote, “Beautiful mama! ❤️ Can’t wait to be a zany auntie!!!”

The news comes nearly two years after they tied the knot at a family home in Palos Verdes, California.

They were originally planning to get married in the fall of 2020, but were forced to delay due to the pandemic.

Months after they wed, Brianne told Us Weekly that she wouldn’t be able to “wait when the times comes” to have a family with Matt.

In 2015, Brianne and Matt met at a bar after his bar exam.