Evelyn Lozada Engaged to 'Queens Court' Finalist Lavon Lewis

Nathan Bolster/Peacock

“Basketball Wives” alum Evelyn Lozada has a secret she’s finally willing to share!

Lozada has been engaged to marketing firm cofounder Lavon Lewis since December.

At the time, Lewis proposed on her birthday while they were surrounded by friends and family in Los Angeles.

Lavon told People magazine, “The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her. I told her to pack her bags, we're going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big 'marry me' letters, roses on the ground, things like that."

Evelyn wasn’t expecting a proposal from Lavon, who she met on the Peacock show “Queens Court.”

She said, “I didn't know that he was going to propose that day. I didn't know what I was walking into. He was being very sneaky and, in all honesty, I was a little irritated because I'm such an alpha female and I'm kind of like, why do I have to pack? Why do I have to do this? It was really, really difficult for me to just let go and allow him to do his thing."

Lavon popped the question with a Twila True ring. She gushed, “It was the perfect size and shape. I've never had that stone, so he did a really, really good job. But I'm not surprised. Lavon is a creative mind and he doesn't forget anything."

On “Queens Court,” Evelyn, Tamar Braxton and Nivea dated 21 men who had the potential to be their soulmates.

Nathan Bolster/Peacock

While Evelyn and Lavon connected on the second episode, she was concerned that distance would negatively affect their relationship since she lives in Los Angeles, while he is based in Atlanta.

Despite the distance, Lavon has been “very proactive” with visiting her.

Lavon admitted he had his doubts about finding love on the show. He shared, “Before the show started, I told my friends that I don't believe in the process. I came on the show thinking, 'They called me, this is a new adventure. It'll be fun. I'm a pretty private, introverted person, but why not do something new? You can't find love in this type of process? It's impossible?'"

The couple are planning to get married next winter. She quipped, “We know I'm not going to wear white. But I'm just now trying to figure out, 'What is this going to look like? What am I going to wear?' I have a bunch of things on Instagram saved."