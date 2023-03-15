Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Aggravated Assault Months After Todd & Julie Went to Prison

Kyle Chrisley, 31, is facing a felony charge in Tennessee, just months after his father Todd and stepmom Julie began their prison sentences.

Page Six reports Kyle was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident at work.

A Rutherford County Jail spokesperson told the paper that Kyle was booked on Tuesday and then released on a $3,000 bond. His next court date is March 20.

According to TMZ, cops are claiming the “Chrisley Knows Best” alum got into an altercation with his supervisor at Penske Truck Rental and brandished a “fixed blade.” A rep for Penske, however, tells the site he actually works for the company with office space nearby.

His wife Ashleigh Chrisley is denying those accusations, telling Page Six he “carries a knife for work, but he did not pull it out or brandish it, nor did he use it on the person.”

She says, “He will plead not guilty.”

Ashleigh goes on to say there was a “verbal disagreement” and the other person “pushed Kyle.” She insists, “It was self-defense on Kyle’s side.”

Afterward, she said Chrisley was asked to leave and complied. When an arrest warrant was later issued by the Smyrna Police Department, he turned himself in.

In January, TMZ reported his father Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida to serve his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky to serve her seven years.

Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud conspiracy at a trial in June 2022.