Getty Images

Todd Chrisley, 53, and wife Julie Chrisley, 49, are now behind bars.

The reality stars turned themselves in today to begin their prison sentences.

TMZ reports Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida to serve his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky to serve her seven years.

Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud conspiracy at a trial back in June.

At the time, their lawyer told People that the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars planned to appeal.

Meanwhile, hours before checking into prison, Todd shared a faith-based post on Instagram, which has now been removed.

“HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight,” he wrote. The post included a video gospel singer Karen Peck singing “Four Days Late.”

The couple’s daughter Savannah, 25, wrote in the comments, “I love you daddy ❤️.” Todd’s son Kyle, 31, from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry, also offered support. He wrote, “I love you daddy this isn’t over.”

Todd and Julie are also parents to Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16. Todd is also dad to Lindsie, 33, from his marriage to Teresa. He was also guardian to Kyle’s daughter Chloe, 10.