Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Abruptly Retires: ‘I’m Out’

Getty Images

Law Roach, stylist to stars like Zendaya, just announced his retirement!

The 44-year-old shared a graphic with the word “Retired” on Instagram. In the caption he wrote, “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

Just days ago, “Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Roach at the Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. At the time, he dished on styling Zendaya’s vintage Versace look for the NAACP Awards and revealed he was looking forward to seeing what Cate Blanchett wore to the Oscars.

When Adam asked if there was someone he hoped to work with in the future, Law said, “I really believe the universe puts me in people’s lives exactly when I’m supposed to be there, so I don’t have a wish list.” Laughing, he added, “Who really wants to wish for more work?”

Not only is Roach known as a stylist, he also served as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model” from 2016-2018, and on the HBO Max series “Legendary” from 2020-2022.

While he has worked with everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Kerry Washington to Issa Rae, one of his most famous celebrity looks might be Zendaya’s Cinderella dress at the 2019 Met Gala.