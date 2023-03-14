Misha Collins on Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles’ ‘Two-Faced Friend’ Video (Exclusive)

Misha Collins is joining the DC Universe as tough D.A. Harvey Dent, who later becomes the villainous Two Face, in the new drama “Gotham Knights.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Misha, who called on his former “Supernatural” co-stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles to get the word out about the series, which airs Tuesdays on the CW.

Collins commented, “I was like, ‘Hey, do something, like, you know, call me your ‘two-faced friend’ or something… We did that, we recorded this little video for Instagram.”

“They glommed on the ‘two-faced friend’ thing with a little bit too much gravitas and sincerity and that made me question the nature of our friendship a little bit,” Misha joked.

Collins teased his character’s journey to the dark side, confirming that we will see Two Face on the show.

Misha called the acting opportunity “thrilling,” saying, “I have two children. One of them is a 12-year-old boy who was more insistent than my agent that I take this job.”

As for what to expect from his character, Collins said, “I think my character actually serves as sort of an anchor to the Batman universe.”