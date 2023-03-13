‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Ivan Hall Engaged to Tailour Roberson

“The Bachelorette” alum Ivan Hall is ready to take the plunge!

Over the weekend, Hall popped the question to Tailour Roberson in Dallas.

He told Us Weekly, “I can truly say that being engaged feels amazing! It’s a mixture of excitement, joy and anticipation for what the future holds.

Ivan appeared on the 16th season of “The Bachelorette,” starring Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

He later appeared on Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Though he didn’t find love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” Ivan and Tailour reconnected.

He explained, “We’ve known each other for a long time and have always ended up finding our way back to each other. When she happened to move to Dallas after medical school to work as an anesthesiologist, it felt like we were destined to be together.”

“I realized that she was not only my best friend, but also the person who made me feel happiest and most fulfilled in life,” Hall elaborated. “She supported me through the good times and the bad, and I knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Ivan enlisted the help of online jewelry store Keyzar to craft the perfect engagement ring. He shared, “I got her the Low Profile Kamellie ring with a 4-carat oval diamond.”

Hall paid attention to all the hints that Tailour was giving him. He said, “I knew what style she liked from all of the DMs she would send me on Instagram.”

Along with an engagement ring, Ivan also gave Tailour a car. He dished, “When planning the proposal, I wanted to make sure it was personalized and meaningful to Tailour. I got her a beautiful ring and also surprised her with a brand new 2023 Tesla Model Y performance to replace her old college car. Our families helped me organize everything and I hired the best Dallas wedding photographer, Kerstin Jenkins, to capture the moment.”