Oscars 2023 — The Complete Winners List!

Keep reading for the complete list of 2023 Oscar winners and nominees, updating live:

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inishirin”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Rian Johnson, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, and Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Best Documentary Feature Film

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Best International Feature Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina 1985”

“Close”

“EO”

“The Quiet Girl”

Best Original Song

“Applause,” “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand,” “Top Gun: Maverick”

"Lift Me Up," “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”

“This Is a Life,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Original Score

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Best Costume Design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Best Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”