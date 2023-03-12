Michelle Yeoh Makes History with Oscar Win

ABC

On Sunday, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh took home the gold at the 2023 Oscars!

Yeoh made history at the Oscars, becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress. She was also the first woman of color to win Best Actress since Halle Berry more than 20 years ago.

Michelle beat out Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), and Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”) for the coveted award.

During her acceptance speech, she told the star-studded crowd, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

Yeoh gave a shout-out to her 84-year-old mom, saying, “They are real the superheroes, and without them, none of us will be here tonight.”

Michelle made sure to thank the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast and crew onstage. She said, “I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without the amazing cast and crew, [and] everyone involved with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’”

Michelle ended her speech by thanking the Academy, saying, “This is history in the making!”

It was a big night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which won seven Oscars. Along with Yeoh’s win, it took home Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Picture, Best Director (the Daniels), Best Original Screenplay (the Daniels), and Best Film Editing (Paul Rogers).

When Michelle’s co-star Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor, he couldn’t hold back tears during his acceptance speech.

He shared, “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!”

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine,” Quan admitted. “To all of you out there, please keep your dream alive.”