Lady Gaga Will Perform 'Top Gun' Theme at Oscars After All!

Getty Images

Though it was confirmed days ago Lady Gaga would not be performing her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand" on the movies' biggest night — surprise! — the busy actress and singer has come through and will sing tonight after all.

Variety has confirmed Gaga, who is in the midst of shooting "Joker: Folie à Deux" with Joaquin Phoenix, will make a surprise (well, not anymore!) appearance on the Oscar telecast this evening.

Her "Top Gun: Maverick" theme song "Hold My Hand" is up for Best Original Song.

Just four days ago, showrunner Glenn Weiss stated definitively that Gaga would not be on hand, saying, “We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth… It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show."

It has not been confirmed whether she will appear at the venue, or perhaps perform from afar.