VH1 Reality Star Denise Russo Dead at 44

Denise Russo, who appeared on VH1’s “The X-Life,” has died, TMZ reports. She was just 44.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the former reality star was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in San Diego on Sunday. The site added that drug paraphernalia was discovered at the scene.

Efforts were made to resuscitate Russo, but she was later pronounced dead.

According to TMZ, the San Diego PD is investigating, and her cause of death is pending.

Her friend and former castmate Susie Stenberg also told TMZ that Denise was homeless and living in her car at the time of her death. She described Russo as "the most loving and loyal person,” saying Denise recently reached out to tell her she loved her.