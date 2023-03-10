Elisabetta Canalis & Brian Perri Split After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Elisabetta Canalis, who once dated George Clooney, has filed for divorce from her husband Brian Perri, The Blast reports.

The Italian actress, 44, cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Elisabetta also wants joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old daughter Skyler.

So far, she has not addressed spousal support or the division of assets.

Canalis and the orthopedic surgeon wed nearly 10 years ago, in 2014.

In August 2014, she opened up to Us Weekly about Brian and their upcoming wedding.