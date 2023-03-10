Christina Hendricks & George Bianchini Engaged

“Mad Men” star Christina Hendricks and her boyfriend George Bianchini are leveling up in their relationship!

On Friday, Hendricks announced their engagement on Instagram.

She wrote, “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig.”

After hearing the happy news, Kat Dennings commented, “Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Debi Mazar wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In 2021, the two sparked dating rumors after they attended a Christian Siriano event together.

Hendricks was previously married to Geoffrey Arend, but they called it quits in 2019 after 10 years of marriage.

In a statement on Instagram, Christina said at the time, “Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities. Today, we take our next step together, but on separate paths.”