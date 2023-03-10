Bono & The Edge on How U2 Has Stayed Together for 45 Years (Exclusive)

Irish rock legends U2 are going back to Dublin in their new documentary and taking late-night king David Letterman with them!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Bono, The Edge and Dave at the premiere of the Disney+ special “Bono and The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman” on Wednesday at the Orpheum Theatre in L.A., where they all reflected on the incredible experience of making the movie and having Dave come along for the ride.

When asked why he wanted to do with Bono and The Edge, Dave said, “It was like a miracle, like a gift to be asked to participate in this movie.”

Bono pointed out, “We needed someone to make sense of this.”

Dave is a mega U2 fan who got the chance of a lifetime to join Bono and The Edge for a unique concert performance in their hometown.

Letterman commented, “Certainly felt like I was in the middle of something delightful.”

Bono added, “It was so cool to have him in Dublin.”

Letterman said, “First time [in Dublin]. For me, at this stage of my career, to spend time with these guys and see who they are and what they are is an untold thrill.”

As for how U2 has been able to stay together for 45 years, The Edge explained, “Songs are indestructible, bands have to be broken and rebuilt every time… We stay together because we know we shine brighter when we're working with each other.”

The band is doing it again with their new album “Songs of Surrender,” a collection of 40 iconic hits reimagined.

Bono dished, “We broke them right down and we weren’t sure until Dave forced us to play them for him in our hometown.”

Dave quipped, “I’ll never be able to repay them and I hope there hasn’t been any discussion about that.”