Tiger Woods & Erica Herman Split as She Fights NDA (Report)

Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman have called it quits after five years together.

Their split was revealed in court papers obtained by TMZ.

On Wednesday, Herman filed papers to request nullification of a nondisclosure agreement that she signed when she started dating Tiger in 2017.

She cited the Speak Out Act, which “prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law.”

It is unclear when they actually broke up, but Herman hasn’t been seen at Woods’ recent golf tournaments. They were last seen together at the U.S. Open in August 2022.

Also last year, Erica was on hand to support Tiger at the Masters in April after his car collision the year before.

She told Golf.com about Tiger’s return to golf, “It’s miraculous. It shouldn’t be happening. I mean, nothing ever surprises me about him. But he’d just worked so hard to be here, that was the one thing I knew: once he got here, he wasn’t going to go home.”

In early 2021, Tiger was involved in a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision, in which he suffered severe leg injuries.

After undergoing surgery, Tiger had to go through “painful” injury rehab.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened. She’s been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything’s going to be OK. He’s a champ and he’s got this. She’s been so compassionate and supportive — all his friends and family have. He couldn’t have asked for more in that regard.”