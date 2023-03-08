Madonna Makes It Instagram Official with Josh Popper

Madonna, 64, has gone public with her relationship with boxing coach Josh Popper, 29.

On Tuesday, Madonna posted an Instagram Story pic of the two kissing.

She captioned the pic, “Killers who are partying,” the title of a song from her 2019 “Madame X” album.

In the pic, both are masked and wearing matching black ensembles, their outfits for the Jewish tradition of Purim.

Just days ago, Madonna showed her support for Josh at a boxing match held at Classic Car Club at Pier 76, Page Six reports. Josh won the fight!

A source told the outlet, “Madonna doesn’t date losers. She looked good.”

DailyMail.com was the first to report that Madonna and Josh were dating.

According to the outlet, Popper has been training one of her children at Bredwinners gym in the Big Apple.

A few weeks ago, Josh posted pics of himself with Madonna at the gym.

He wrote on Instagram, “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side 🙌🏽.”

Madonna previously dated model Andrew Darnell but they split after a reported five months of dating.

A source recently told Page Six, “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell], so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time.”

The insider added, “She had a lot of fun with Andrew, but it was never love or anything like that.”