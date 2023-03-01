Getty Images

DailymMail.com reports Madonna, 64, has moved on from her relationship with model Andrew Darnell, 23 — she is now seeing boxing coach Josh Popper, 29.

According to the outlet, Popper has been training one of her children at Bredwinners gym in the Big Apple.

A few weeks ago, Josh posted pics of himself with Madonna at the gym.

He wrote on Instagram, “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side 🙌🏽.”

Before Popper opened up his gym in 2020, he was a licensed insurance salesman for New York Life, according to his LinkedIn.

If Popper looks familiar, he can be seen on the latest season of “Summer House” as Samantha Feher’s love interest.

As for Madonna and Andrew, they were reportedly dating for five months. A source recently told Page Six, “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell], so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time.”

The insider added, “She had a lot of fun with Andrew, but it was never love or anything like that.”