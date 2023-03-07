Bindi Irwin Undergoes Endometriosis Surgery, Reveals Doctors Found 37 Lesions

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bindi Irwin is opening up about her battle with endometriosis.

Irwin shared her story on Instagram, revealing she was “trying to remain a positive person” while living with “insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea.”

She said, “These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain.”

A friend helped her seek answers, and she ended up undergoing endometriosis surgery.

“Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was,” Bindi shared. “Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst.”

According to Healthline chocolate cysts are “noncancerous, fluid-filled cysts that typically form deep within the ovaries.”

She said after the surgery, her doctor asked, “How did you live with this much pain?” the star added, “Validation for years of pain is indescribable.”

Bindi thanked everyone who stood by her on her 10-plus-year journey, sharing, “I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming.”

The 24-year-old explained, “Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case.”

Irwin, who is the mother of daughter Grace, nearly 2, with husband Chandler Powell, went on, “Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle.”