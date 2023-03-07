Getty Images

Sadly, Aubrey O’Day has suffered a miscarriage.

The Danity Kane singer told E! News, "I'm beyond heartbroken to announce that I've had a miscarriage. This isn't my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life."

O’Day went on, "I've had moments where I've internalized what happened and blamed myself, but luckily I realized there isn't only one seat at the table."

For now, she is looking to the future, saying, "When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle."

The 39-year-old is also there to support other women. "I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!" she added. "So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in."

Aubrey continued, "Let's value, appreciate, and have an immense amount of respect for all the moms out there and the rest of us who will be unstoppable during our pursuit to becoming moms one day! There are also so many children who need happy and healthy homes, so being a mother and a leader will never be something we can't all have!"

O’Day also thanked her Instagram followers for their support and shared, “All I want to do is write and make music about the hell I’ve been through.”