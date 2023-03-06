Pedro Pascal Shows Support for Trans Sister Lux and LGBTQIA+ Community Amid New Bans

Pedro Pascal is showing support for his trans sister Lux Pascal and the LGBTQIA+ community with a new Instagram post.

The star of “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us” shared photos of pride flags, including the trans flag, along with the Bob Dylan lyric, “The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind” and the hashtag #LGBTQIA.

Lux shared the post on her Instagram Stories, and Pedro got some love in the comments from Gal Gadot, Jonathan Van Ness, Sophie Turner, Rachel Zegler and others.

Pascal’s post is timely as states like Tennessee, Mississippi and Oklahoma propose and enact anti-trans and drag laws.

In his Instagram Stories, Pedro shared a clip from “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” as the host confronts Oklahoma GOP State Senator Nathan Dahm over wanting to ban drag queen story hours.

Pedro also posted headlines from the website Them about anti-LGBTQ+ bills “rapidly escalating — and becoming law.”

One headline stated, “Mississippi and Tennessee both banned gender-affirming care for trans minors.” Another read, “Tennessee also made it illegal to perform drag in any public spaces.” Still another announced, “The Oklahoma House passed a terrifying bill that would effectively ban gender-affirming care for both minor and adults.”

Arkansas is trying to pass laws, too, including a “bill that would make it illegal for a trans person to use a public restroom at the same time as a child.”