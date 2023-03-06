Gabrielle Union on Fighting for Her Children (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union sparkled in purple sequined Gucci at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for “The Inspection.”

The actress opened up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about the role and talked about her and husband Dwyane Wade’s emotional NAACP Image Awards speech about trans daughter Zaya.

Jenn told her, “You had such a beautiful speech at the Image Awards. What do you hope that other parents, moms, dads, guardians can get from that?”

Union replied, “That your kids are worth fighting for. Your children are not disposable and even when faced with something that you might not be as familiar with or comfortable with [it is] not an excuse to throw your kids away.”

She added, “When they come for one of us, they come for all of us, and don't ever forget that.”

Jenn also asked how becoming a mom changed the way she looks at the world.

She said, “If I thought I was fighting before I wish I had, you know, all the tentacles of an octopus so I could be knocking people out left and right with every chance I get. It makes you want to fight. It makes you want to dig in and not only fight for your kids but for everybody's kids.”

As for “The Inspection,” she plays the unsupportive mother of a gay Marine.