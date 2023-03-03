Marshmello & Manuel Turzo Release ‘El Merengue’ Music Video

Famed DJ Marshmello and Manuel Turzo are broading their horizons and tapping into merengue music!

Check out the new music video for their song “El Merengue.”

In less than 24 hours of the music video premiere, it has already garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube.

In the video, directed by Chadrick Preuss and Sandeep Vadlamudi, Manuel gets through a breakup by hitting a club, where he runs into his ex.

After they reconnect on the dance floor, Manuel ends up vomiting in a bathroom stall from the amount of alcohol he’s consumed. An unmasked Marshmello is listening in the next stall over!

Marshmello and Manuel’s collaboration was announced in late February.