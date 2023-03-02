Rosalía Wants to Collab with Kendrick Lamar! (Exclusive)

Christopher Polk for Billboard

On Wednesday night, Rosalía was honored as the Producer of the Year at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music event.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Rosalía, who dished on where she finds inspiration on her music. She said, “I think that everything can be a good excuse… I love reading Kate Bush lyrics, seeing Pedro Almodóvar movies, like anything, hearing my grandma talking, and learning how to cook something that I never cook before.”

Rosalía revealed who she’d love to collaborate, saying, “I love Caetano Veloso. I love Kendrick [Lamar], and it would be amazing o make music with them.”