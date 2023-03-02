Celebrity News March 02, 2023
Rosalía Wants to Collab with Kendrick Lamar! (Exclusive)
On Wednesday night, Rosalía was honored as the Producer of the Year at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music event.
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Rosalía, who dished on where she finds inspiration on her music. She said, “I think that everything can be a good excuse… I love reading Kate Bush lyrics, seeing Pedro Almodóvar movies, like anything, hearing my grandma talking, and learning how to cook something that I never cook before.”
Rosalía revealed who she’d love to collaborate, saying, “I love Caetano Veloso. I love Kendrick [Lamar], and it would be amazing o make music with them.”
She is headed on tour with Kendrick, so it could happen! She commented, “I mean it would be great, yeah, but I'm very happy to see his show, too, because I think it's a great performer so yeah, I can't wait to watch him performing.”