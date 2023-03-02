How Tan France Got BFF Gigi Hadid to Join ‘Next in Fashion’ (Exclusive)

Netflix

Model Gigi Hadid is joining her bestie Tan France to co-host Season 2 of the designer competition show “Next in Fashion”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the two about how Tan got Gigi to join and what to expect for the new season.

Tan shared, “It was really easy, I FaceTimed her and said, ‘Hey, Gi, I know this is a really weird request, but any chance you want to co-host ‘Next in Fashion’ Season 2’?”

The pair have been friends for five years!

Gigi recalled, “It was one of those things where I was so touched by ‘Queer Eye’ that week and my friend had him in the office and I’m like, ‘Let me just go for it.’ I shot my shot for my new bestie. I manifested this… Five years later, we couldn’t have even, like, dreamed this up that we would do a show together.”

As for what they learned from working with each other, Tan answered, “The greatest thing I learned about Gigi is you can have an experience of a friend in a friend setting and that is so different from your work life interaction. I learned that Gigi and I are more in sync than I ever imagined when it comes to how we work.”

He went on, “We know when the energy needs to be high and we know when to just be chilling. When you’re comfortable in silence with somebody, that’s gold for me.”

Gigi shared her two cents, saying, “We are there to get the job done and we also can have fun. We’re quite easygoing, we’re not very, like, diva-ish, and I think that was, like, so nice to see.”

As for what to expect this season, Tan teased, “Our designers this season, the majority of them are at the start of their career as opposed to already 10, 15, 20 years in.”