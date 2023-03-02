Chloe Bailey Teases Debut Album and New Series ‘Swarm’ (Exclusive)

Christopher Polk for Billboard

On Wednesday night, Chloe Bailey hit up Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music event, where she was presenting Latto with the Powerhouse Award.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Chloe, who reflected on the importance of sisterhood and teased what to expect from her debut solo album “In Pieces” and upcoming series “Swarm.”

Showing major love for Latto for uplifting and encouraging women, Bailey said, “She’s so genuine and kind and everything. All the blessings that have come to her, she has definitely deserved it. I can honestly and openly say that as well about SZA.”

Chloe just released a new single “How Does It Feel,” a collaboration with Chris Brown. She noted that the song is a “little taste” of what’s to come from her debut album “In Pieces.”

After her album drops, she’s planning to go on tour. She said, “I’m just trying to live in the moment. Because I’ll never get this again.”

Music aside, Chloe is also acting in the new psychological thriller series “Swarm.” She teased, “It’s all shot on film. It’s so stunning and beautifully written… People definitely have to buckle up their seat belts because I don’t think they expect what it’s going to be about.”