Becky G on Bachelorette Plans Ahead of Sebastian Lletget Wedding (Exclusive)

Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Becky G was serving up “Gothic bride” vibes on the carpet at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music event, a little nod to her upcoming wedding to footballer Sebastian Lletget.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Becky, who dished on plans for her “very chill” bachelorette party, as well as being honored with the Impact Award.

Becky told us she likes to sleep and eat, so her bachelorette party will be “sweatpants, hair-tie, chillin’ with no makeup on,” which are lyrics to Drake’s hit song “Best I Ever Had.”

Becky also showed some love to her beau, explaining how he has made an impact on her. She said, “I’m actually very empowered to have a partner who believes that I’m capable… to be like, ‘You know, you don’t need babe, I know you want me but you don’t need me,’ and I think there’s something so beautiful about that.”

The Impact Award recipient also explained how her family has affected her life in a positive way. She admitted, ‘I don’t think I’d be where I am today without my community. Being Chicana, being from L.A., being so proud to be Latina, like a lot of my passion, a lot of my drive comes from my grandparents. It comes from our culture, it comes from just knowing that we can make something out of nothing. It doesn’t matter where you come from.”