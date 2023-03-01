Hoda Kotb’s ‘Today’ Show Absence Explained

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Hoda Kotb, 58, has been missing from the “Today” show for more than a week, and now her colleague is explaining why.

Hoda hasn’t been at a live taping of the show since February 17, while her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was taken off the air on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Now, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones are filling in for the pair, and Melvin was able to shed some light on the situation during Wednesday’s show.

"We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she's home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery," Craig said.

He continued, "And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

Weatherman Al Roker added, "We love you both.”

During her absence, Hoda has been sending positive messages like “Choose Hope” to her followers on Instagram.

One message read, “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.” Another: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Hoda also included quotes from Charlie Mackesy’s “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”