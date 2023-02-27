Courteney Cox on Having ‘Friends’ Co-Stars’ Support at Walk of Fame (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Courteney Cox spoke with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay Monday as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She opened up about the big honor and having the support of her “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as pal Laura Dern, at the ceremony.

Rachel asked, “When you started all of this, did you think that the friends that you started with would be here today to witness you get this huge achievement?”

Cox replied, “I have some pretty loyal friends… Yes, it is a horribly rainy day, but I'm lucky to have great friends and I'm not surprised they all showed up, but it just is very sweet to see them.”

Watch their speeches at the ceremony below!

Also sharing the significance of earning the star, she said, “It just means that, you know, I made it… just means that… I'll be here forever and that feels really good and sad at the same time.”

Rachel asked about her cooking posts on social media, wondering if they could lead to a cooking show.