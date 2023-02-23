Karen Gillan Secretly Marries Nick Kocher

Getty Images

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Karen Gillan, 35, has been married for almost a year, but didn’t reveal the news until now!

On Wednesday, Gillan announced that she had married her partner Nick Kocher at Castle Toward in Scotland.

She captioned the series of wedding pics on Instagram, “Last May…”

For her special day, Karen wore a strapless white gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Holly Clark was the lucky photographer to capture the special occasion.

Holly wrote on Instagram, “What an adventure! The Scottish wedding of the gorgeous, insanely talented and fun @karengillan and her hilarious husband...”

Clark also posted a pic of Karen from the morning of her wedding. She wrote, “Beautiful @karengillan on the morning of her wedding day. Details of Karen’s Scottish celebrations will remain private however of course, Karen looked absolutely incredible and the speeches were some of the funniest we’ve ever heard!”

Karen first sparked marriage rumors in November when she posted a pic of herself wearing a diamond ring with a silver band.