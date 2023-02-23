Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

Getty

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison today in Los Angeles, Variety reports.

The news comes two months after a jury found the disgraced film producer guilty of three counts of rape and sexual assault.

The charges stem from accusations by Jane Doe #1, who testified that Weinstein raped her at Mr. C Hotel after the L.A. Italia Film Festival in 2013.

He was acquitted of one other charge. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three other counts.

Weinstein is already serving 23 years for rape and sexual assault in New York. The new sentence means the 71-year-old will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Variety reports Weinstein’s lawyers tried to argue the trial was unfair because the defense was precluded from admitting certain evidence pertaining to Jane Doe #1. His request for a new trial was denied.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeals in New York has agreed to hear his appeal to possibly overturn his conviction there.