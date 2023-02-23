‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider’s Tribute to Wife Alicia Following Her Death at 53

Getty

“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider is mourning the loss of his wife Alicia Allain, who died on Tuesday at just 53.

No cause of death was given, but she had revealed in 2019 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Schneider posted a heartbreaking tribute to the filmmaker and music producer on his Facebook page.

In one post, he shared a photo of Alicia and wrote, “My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus.”

In a second message, John wrote, “This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard [it] said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now.”

John continued, “Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together.”

He went on, “I miss her more than any words could possibly describe. Pain is too small a word. Grief is too small a word. Love itself is too small a word.”

Schneider asked for continued prayers for strength and wrote, “Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don’t ask me how I am. The answer is ‘broken’ and it’s currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly [too] painful to verbalize.”

The 62-year-old shared, “She loved you all and spoke of how dedicated and loyal you have been all these years and I love you right along with her.”

For now, he said, “Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I’d have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process.”

He close with: Thank you Lord for sharing the gift of Alicia with me. I‘ll never be the same and I know that, somehow, we are still and will always be the ‘Team To Beat.’”

John and Alicia began dating in 2015 and wed in 2019.

In 2020, she and John opened up about her cancer battle on “Fox & Friends.”

She told the hosts, “This past Memorial Day I was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer.”

John interjected that they were told she was “three years into a five-year shelf life.”

Allain said her symptoms leading up to the diagnosis were “aches and pains, and it showed up on the skin and the doctor told me to go to a dermatologist… and then from that point on I was diagnosed and they rapidly went through all the steps.”

Alicia said she started doing research to decide what path to take and decided on “keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals,” and started a rigid regimen.