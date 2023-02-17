Jessie Reyez Opens Up About the ‘New Positivity’ in Her Music

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has started 2023 off in a big way!

Fresh off the late 2022 release of “Yessie” — an album that debuted with rave reviews and loads of attention for tracks like “Still C U” — Reyez is telling “Extra” she has lost the attitude and edge and embraced a new optimism and outlook.

The “new positivity is something that people are resonating with... this new side,” she told “Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler. Watch!

Now, Jessie is everywhere, thanks to her feature on Sam Smith’s “Gimme.”

Sam said in a statement, “Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around like two girlfriends having a laugh. It’s a very sensual song.”

Reyez added, “I was belligerent one night, and then the next morning apparently we had made this.”