Ice-T on Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and Future on ‘SVU’ (Exclusive)

On Friday, Ice-T was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was with Ice-T, who reflected on the honor and revealed why he almost didn’t participate in the Grammys hip-hop 50th-anniversary tribute.

Ice-T commented, “It’s been a wild week. First the Grammys, then a birthday celebration… and then, coming out here… I always was an outlaw coming up, so thinking things like this where you would be actually on the Walk of Fame was unimaginable.”

He stressed, “What a difference a day makes, and I prove that no matter where you come from, you could change, you could do whatever you want to do, and the love is real.”

Ice-T also revealed why he almost didn’t participate in the Grammys performance to honor hip-hop, saying, “It was in L.A. and I work in New York. I knew I had to come out here for this, so the theory of me coming to the Grammys, going back to New York, and then coming back, I was like, ‘Ah’ but then Questlove made it clear, he’s like, ‘Ice, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.’”