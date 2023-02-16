Ryan Seacrest Quits ‘Live,’ Replaced by Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos

Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest is moving on from “Live with Kelly and Ryan”!

Seacrest announced on Thursday that he’s quitting the show, and that Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos will replace him.

He told the audience, “This is something that she and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host.”

The show will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark” as Seacrest transitions to the West Coast in the spring. He will continue hosting “American Idol” and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Seacrest shared on Instagram, "I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share. When I signed on to host 'Live' in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."

He went on, "I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers every day, one of the best parts of the gig."

As for his future plans, he said, "I’ll be transitioning out of 'Live' this Spring to shoot the 21st season of 'American Idol' in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve', and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country."

He's not gone for good! "I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future," he said, adding, "And Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!"

Kelly joked on Instagram, "OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family. ♥️"

She added, "Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

Ryan added in a statement, “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

He added, “I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Kelly added, “I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

Ripa started with live in 2001 alongside Regis Philbin and then Michael Strahan. After a yearlong search, Ryan joined the show in 2017.