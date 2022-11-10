Kelly Ripa’s Hilarious Reaction to Son’s Sexiest Man Alive Feature — Watch!

TV personality Kelly Ripa is proud of her son Michael — but she was shocked to find out People magazine named her 25-year-old son one of their “sexiest men alive”!

The mom of three hilariously reacted to the news on Wednesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

As co-host Ryan Seacrest was looking at the issue, Ripa responded, “Are you kidding me?” when she spotted Michael in the magazine.

She continued, “Give me this. You would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents.”

Referencing husband Mark Consuelos, Ripa commented, “First of all, it’s funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that.”

Kelly read a snippet of the feature on her son, which read, “Michael respects his father’s work ethic.’” In response, Kelly told the audience “Yeah, he worked one day last week. ‘I admire my dad’s organization, timeliness. Growing up we were always really early, and if I’m not early someplace, I kind of freak out.’ That is true, Mark has made us all crazy about time. If we’re not two hours early, we’re late.”