Lifetime

“Married at First Sight” couple Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina have called it quits after less than a year of marriage.

In a statement to E! News, Lindy said, “It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce. Sadly, it's impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming and confusing process."

The split news comes just six months after Lindy and Miguel agreed to get married on the latest season of “Married at First Sight.”

“It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our lives during the short duration of filming," Lindy added. "While it is easy to cast judgment and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith."

Lindy ended her statement saying, “Thank you for going on this insane journey with us and for respecting our privacy while we continue to heal and grow as individuals."

During the 15th season of “Married at First Sight,” Lindy and Miguel were followed for eight weeks before they officially wed.

On Decision Day, Miguel told Lindy, “I've gotten to know the real you and the thing is, I'm hooked. I'm inspired by you and I'm obsessed with you.”

Lindy commented, “I have nothing but love and respect for you. The person that you are, I'm just totally enamored with you."