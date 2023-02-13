‘Extra’ at New York Fashion Week 2023

“Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman caught up with famed fashion designer Christian Siriano as he prepped for his New York Fashion Week fall runway show!

Christian has been “a little busy” with the Grammys, Vice President Kamala Harris, and NYFW.

Siriano recently dressed Harris in a custom-made red power suit. He shared, “They just asked if we could make her something… You never know [if] she’ll wear it, and she did. It was like one of those amazing moments. It just all came together.”

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson, Lindsay Lohan, and Julia Stiles were some of the big names to attend Christian’s fashion show!