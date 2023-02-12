Howard Bragman, Publicist to the Stars, Dies at 66

Getty Images

Howard Bragman, a powerful Hollywood publicist and crisis manager with an A-list clientele, died Saturday, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia, TMZ reports.

He was 66.

The outlet reports that Bragman and partner Mark Maimone had been preparing to attend a wedding in Mexico City when Bragman went for a checkup to see if he had a gum infection. He wound up discovering he had "explosively" progressive acute monocytic leukemia — the worst kind of leukemia possible.

Bragman, along with being a media specialist, was a media figure in his own right, most recently as chairman of the LaBrea Media crisis management firm.

In 2008, he published he book "Where's My 15 Minutes?"

Bragman's Hollywood contacts and clients were extensive. He worked with figures as diverse as Monica Lewinsky, Anthony Scaramucci, Sharon Osbourne, Chaz Bono, Don Lemon, Ricki Lake, and Anna Kendrick.

He specialized in LGBTQ coming-out stories, guiding Meredith Baxter, Michael Sam, Chely Wright and Sheryl Swoopes through the process.

Bragman was also noted for his charitable endeavors on behalf of LGBTQ, HIV/AIDS, and Jewish causes.

I am heart broken to hear that @HowardBragman has passed away. You were a beautiful man who helped so many. I will always be grateful to have had you in my life! #RIP #HowardBragman — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) February 12, 2023 @TheGabrielle_C

.@HowardBragman: Those of us who knew you will never forget your zest for life. Thank you for the laughs and memories. Godspeed, my friend. 💙 pic.twitter.com/f5w4SDMgIp — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) February 12, 2023 @GioBenitez

Howard Bragman was a lovely man with a great sense of humor (especially about showbiz) and a conscience. He is gone way too soon. https://t.co/fAZbt5mPIW — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) February 12, 2023 @MoRocca

Sorry to hear about the passing of @HowardBragman he was always kind funny and smart every time we crossed paths in Los Angeles. My condolences and sympathies to all of his friends family and loved ones. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) February 12, 2023 @tomgreenlive