Blake Lively's Super Bowl Selfie: Did She Have Her Baby?!

Blake Lively shared a family Super Bowl snap Sunday... but fans were more interested in Blake's 50-yard line: no baby bump!

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧," she wrote, referring to the annual doggie-driven alternative to the Super Bowl. Then, mysteriously, "Been busy."

In the photo, the actress is standing between husband Ryan Reynolds and her mother-in-law, Tammy Reynolds.

Lively and Reynolds announced in September of last year that they were expecting, with Blake making it official at the Forbes Women in Power Summit in NYC.

Though she has posted about her pregnancy sporadically, the 35-year-old never mentioned giving birth!