Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Raves About LeBron James Breaking His NBA Scoring Record

Splash News

Earlier this week, Lakers superstar LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record of 38,387 points.

Many big names were at the Crypto Center to witness LeBron’s major milestone, including Denzel Washington, Usher, JAY-Z, Floyd Mayweather and Kareem.

Once LeBron broke the record in the third quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kareem came on the court to congratulate him!

In an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” set to air February 21, Kareem discussed LeBron breaking his record, which had stood for 38 years.

When asked how he felt about James breaking the record, Abdul-Jabbar said, “He earned it. He worked hard for 20 years… More power to him, you know?”

“I didn’t really play to deal with records, I wanted to lead my team to the championship and I was fortunate enough to win… six times,” Kareem reflected. “I was MVP twice… I’m satisfied with that. You can’t have everything for too long… Records are made to be broken.”