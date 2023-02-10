Celebrity News February 10, 2023
Damar Hamlin Calls Trainer Who Gave Him CPR During NFL Game the ‘Savior of My Life’
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is speaking out in his first TV interview since he collapsed during an NFL game earlier this year.
On January 2, Damar went into cardiac arrest during a game and had to be revived twice.
Now, he’s opening up to ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan about what he remembers from that day, waking up in the hospital, and more.
In a first look at the interview, Hamlin reflects on assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington jumping into action to perform CPR and alert everyone to the emergency.
Hamlin said, “I owe Denny my life, literally… He loves to say he was just doing his job… That night, he was literally the savior of my life… If it wasn’t for someone showing up that day with a clear mind, whatever is going on in your personal life, just to put it aside and just be present in the moment to actually be able to do the job correctly, that is something I’m truly thankful for and don’t take for granted.”
Strahan’s one-on-one with Hamlin airs Monday, February 13, on “Good Morning America.”