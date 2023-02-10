Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul on ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Reunion (Exclusive)

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Dos Hombres Mezcal

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are bringing back Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for a “Breaking Bad” Super Bowl LVII commercial for PopCorners!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Bryan and Aaron in Arizona ahead of the big game about stepping back into the “Breaking Bad” universe, and they also revealed their epic Super Bowl bet!

Bryan revealed, “We were giggling because [Aaron] was in his Jesse garb and I was looking like Walter White and Ray Cruz as Tuco and we just keep laughing… it’s almost like déjà vu. You go, ‘We’re going back 10 years ago and we’re in these same configurations.’”

Aaron noted that “a lot” of the crew from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” were part of the commercial, which he described as “beautiful.”

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan also came on board to help with the commercial. Bryan explained, “He came in and guided the ship to make it really exactly what we did in the show so that’s what really makes it fun.”

Though they are no longer working together on “Breaking Bad,” Bryan and Aaron “talk every day.”

Bryan noted, ‘We have our business together. Our Dos Hombres Mezcal business… That’s going incredibly well. It’s funny because the reason we started a Mezcal business was in order to see each other.”

When asked if they’ll reprise their “Breaking Bad” roles again in the future, Jesse commented, “You never know.”

Both of the guys will be going to the game and Bryan is betting the Philadelphia Eagles will win. He said, “The bet is $20 and to run naked around the stadium.”

As for the Super Bowl traditions, Cranston revealed, “I’ve been known to face paint myself… I’m an L.A. Rams fan so when the Rams won it all last year… The NFL asked me to do the narration for the Rams season when they won the Super Bowl and I did that knowing that if I do this narration about the entire year, this sets them up to repeat as champions… They didn’t.”