Aaron Paul & Lauren Parsekian Welcome Baby #2

“Breaking Bad” alum Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian are parents again!

On Tuesday, Paul announced that they welcomed their second child.

During his appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Paul shared, “His name is Ryden and I love him.”

Paul also revealed that his “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston is Ryden’s godfather.

Lauren took to Instagram to dish on their life with Ryden. She wrote, “We couldn’t be more in love. Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I’m so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey.”

Along with sharing a photo of their bundle of joy, Lauren revealed that Ryden was named after their “favorite artist,” Mark Ryden.

In his own post, Aaron wrote a sweet message to their son, "My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly."

In December, Aaron and Lauren announced that they were expecting baby #2. Aaron wrote on Instagram, “Love you so much already little one. Can’t wait to meet you number 2.”

The pair are also parents to daughter Story Annabelle, 4.

A month after Story’s arrival, Aaron gushed, “Her name is Story and each breath she takes makes me weak. The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for. Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt.”