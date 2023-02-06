Bryan Cranston on Reviving Walter White for ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Ad (Exclusive)

Popcorners

Only “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was with Bryan Cranston behind the scenes of his “Breaking Bad”-inspired Super Bowl LVII commercial for PopCorners!

Bryan rocked a bald cap and desert boots to bring back his iconic character Walter White.

He dished on the nostalgic new ad, which reunites him with co-star Aaron Paul, saying, “It’s a takeoff of the pilot episode when Walt and Jesse are in the RV and we’re actually cooking up the first batch and there’s newness to it and excitement and the unknowns.”

Is this the last time we’ll see Bryan as Walter White?

He answered, “This might be the retiring episode of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe.”

“I’ve had opportunities to bring Walter White into the milieu,” Cranston added. “I did it for Aaron’s movie ‘El Camino’ and hten once again for ‘Better Call Saul.’ We were able to come back and each time, we think, ‘We’ll this is the last time we’re ever going to do this and then PopCorners calls and it was like, ‘Well we’ll do it one more time.’”

As for the popularity of the series, even 10 years later, Bryan is not surprised. He pointed out, “Vince Gilligan and his writers wrote such an unbelievable series. The actors take this and we get inspired by it and our basic goal is not to mess it up… like a fine wine, it has a shelf life so I’m really happy that younger generations are finding it.”

When asked what he misses most about the show, he joked that it was the “money.”

In all seriousness, Cranston misses the cast and crew. He elaborated, “We’re working together for 14-15 hours a day and you’re doing intimate scenes. You go through a whole life in seven years with these people.”

Bryan revealed how the show changed his life, saying, “It changed the paradigm and trajectory of my career so I owe everything to that.”