Travis Barker Suffers Gnarly Finger Injury Ahead of Tour

Getty Images

Travis Barker, 47, is on the mend after suffering a smashed finger, weeks before his Blink-182 tour.

On Tuesday, the drummer posted a black-and-white photo of his swollen ring finger on Instagram Stories, writing, “F**k.”

Instagram

Barker went on to post a graphic photo of his hand as he got an injection in a doctor’s office.

Instagram

He followed up the next day on Twitter with an angry-face emoji, explaining, “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments.”

I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 8, 2023 @travisbarker

Travis and Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge are set to reunite next month for the Blink-182 tour.

The tour, which kicks off March 11 in Tijuana followed by tour stops across the globe, marks the band’s first reunion in nearly a decade.