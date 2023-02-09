Celebrity News February 09, 2023
Travis Barker Suffers Gnarly Finger Injury Ahead of Tour
Travis Barker, 47, is on the mend after suffering a smashed finger, weeks before his Blink-182 tour.
On Tuesday, the drummer posted a black-and-white photo of his swollen ring finger on Instagram Stories, writing, “F**k.”
Barker went on to post a graphic photo of his hand as he got an injection in a doctor’s office.
He followed up the next day on Twitter with an angry-face emoji, explaining, “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments.”
Travis and Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge are set to reunite next month for the Blink-182 tour.
The tour, which kicks off March 11 in Tijuana followed by tour stops across the globe, marks the band’s first reunion in nearly a decade.
It’s a big deal for the band, who mended their friendships following Hoppus’ recent battle with stage 4 lymphoma. He was declared cancer-free in September.