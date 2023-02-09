“Little People, Big World” star Zach Roloff is on the mend after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

On Thursday, Zach’s wife Tori revealed on Instagram, “Not exactly how we saw our week going… Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

Tori made sure to thank their friends, family, and fans for all the love and support. She wrote, “Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!”

She added, “Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you.”

Roloff didn’t leave out the medical team either, writing, “We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs!”

While Tori didn’t go into major detail about the surgery, she remained hopeful that the surgery would help in “relieving his migraines.”

Tori ended the post with a special note to Zach, writing, “You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.”

Earlier this week, Tori asked for prayers on her Instagram Story. She revealed, “We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning.”

She went on, “They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

Zach’s father Matt Roloff also gave an update on his health. He wrote on Instagram, “Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision. He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zach’s successful recovery.”

Last year, Zach and Tori’s son Jackson underwent surgery to correct bowing in his legs.

A few months ago, Zach gave an update on Jackson, telling fans on Instagram, “He’s good, it’s tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows.