Celebrity News February 09, 2023

Heather Rae El Moussa Bares Body ‘1 Week Postpartum’

Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting real about motherhood!

The “Selling Sunset” star just welcomed a baby boy with husband Tarek El Moussa on January 31, and now she’s baring her postpartum body on Instagram Stories.

The new mom, 35, posted a selfie in plaid pajamas as she lifted up the top and showed her tummy. She wrote, “1 week postpartum. My activities include breast-feeding, pumping [and] repeat.”

This is Heather’s first child, and Tarek’s third. He shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Since the baby was born, Heather has shared some special moments on Instagram.

On February 4, she posted a breastfeeding picture and wrote, “I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life 🙏.”

A few days later she added pics of Tarek and the baby. The reality star wrote, “He has daddy’s big feet. He’s one week old today!! 🤍 Can’t wait to share the birth story and more photos, but for now we’re just enjoying the moments we are sharing as a family and all of his firsts.”

When the baby was born, Tarek shared a statement with Us Weekly. He said at the time, “Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

So far they have not shared their son’s name.

2023 Star Babies
2023 Star Babies View Gallery

More

More in Celebrity News