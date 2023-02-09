Heather Rae El Moussa Bares Body ‘1 Week Postpartum’

Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting real about motherhood!

The “Selling Sunset” star just welcomed a baby boy with husband Tarek El Moussa on January 31, and now she’s baring her postpartum body on Instagram Stories.

The new mom, 35, posted a selfie in plaid pajamas as she lifted up the top and showed her tummy. She wrote, “1 week postpartum. My activities include breast-feeding, pumping [and] repeat.”

This is Heather’s first child, and Tarek’s third. He shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Since the baby was born, Heather has shared some special moments on Instagram.

On February 4, she posted a breastfeeding picture and wrote, “I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life 🙏.”

A few days later she added pics of Tarek and the baby. The reality star wrote, “He has daddy’s big feet. He’s one week old today!! 🤍 Can’t wait to share the birth story and more photos, but for now we’re just enjoying the moments we are sharing as a family and all of his firsts.”

When the baby was born, Tarek shared a statement with Us Weekly. He said at the time, “Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”