Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Davis Welcome Baby #2

Rapper Gucci Mane is a dad again!

On Thursday, Mane announced that his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis gave birth to their second child, a baby girl.

Along with revealing that they named their daughter Iceland, he wrote on Instagram, “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz.”

In her own post, Keyshia gushed, “Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy!”

The couple announced that they were expecting in September.

Referencing their son Ice, Keyshia wrote on Instagram, “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With.”

In the video, Gucci Mane is seen smiling while holding a positive pregnancy test.

Gucci is also the father of son Keitheon wih ex Sheena Evans, while Keyshia has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

As for why Keyshia has opted to take a private approach to the kids, during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” she told Charlamagne Tha God in 2017, “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”