Gemma Arterton Welcomed a Baby Boy Over the Holidays

Getty Images

Actress Gemma Arterton, 37, and husband Rory Keenan, 42, are the parents of a baby boy!

Gemma revealed they welcomed their son over the holidays during an appearance on “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” on BBC Radio 2.

The “Quantum of Solace” star said, "I just had a baby. So we are very very happy. He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf."

Ball complimented Arterton, telling her she looked “utterly fabulous.”

Gemma, who was wearing a pink satin minidress, laughed and told her, "Thank you! Power of the paintbrush, as I would say!"

The star, who was there to promote the new show “Funny Woman,” didn’t share further details about her bundle of joy.

Gemma announced her pregnancy in November 2022 as she showed off her baby bump at the Raindance Film Festival awards.